Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Hope United Methodist Church
566 Brunswick Road
Eagle Mills, NY
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
Eagle Mills Cemetery.
Eagle Mills, NY
Troy - Louise M. Roberts, 80, Burdett Ave Troy and formerly of Eagle Mills died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center after a long illness.Born in New York City, she was daughter of the late Walter Ostermann and Marie Koelling Ostermann, sister to the late Wilhelm Henry Ostermann, and wife of over 46 years to the late Donald Roberts.Louise was an Account Clerk for New York State Office of General Services till her retirement in 2002. She resided in Eagle Mills for over 50 years where she was a longtime member of Hope United Methodist Church in Eagle Mills, and a member of its Women’s Society.Survivors include two daughters, Laurie Louise (Shawn) Duffey, Eagle Mills and Wendy May (Michael Todd) Hipp, Winston Salem, NC; her grandchildren, Evan James (Maria)and Andrew Charles (Kiersten) Duffey and Michael Bryce and Kirsten Mae Hipp and many nieces and nephews.Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at10AM at Hope United Methodist Church 566 Brunswick Road Eagle Mills with Pastor David Martin, officiating.Interment will follow at the Eagle Mills Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Louise M. Roberts to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 or Hope United Methodist Church 566 Brunswick Road Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/louise-m-ostermann-roberts
Published in The Record on Jan. 29, 2020
