Troy-Louise A. Rowe, 83 of First Street, passed away on Saturday September 21, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family.Born and raised in Troy. Louise worked as a Fashion Designer for Cohoes Manufacturing for many years. She was a former parishioner of the now closed St. Mary’s Church in Troy.Louise is survived by her sons Robert (Carol) Rowe of Schenectady and Stuart (Cynthia) Rowe of Toms River, NJ., her grandchildren Donya, Nia, Reid and Luca, her sisters Ann Cuozzo and Antoinette Macri, her step brother Joseph Cioffi, also survived by several nieces and nephews.Louise was predeceased by her grandson Lane Rowe, her siblings Lou Cioffi, Lawrence Cioffi, Angela “Lil” Colarusso, her sisters in law Betty Cioffi, Helen Cioffi, her brothers in law Frank Colarusso, Mike Cuozzo and Al Macri.Family and friends are invited and may call Wednesday September 25, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with funeral services at 1:00 pm at the Wynantskill Funeral Home 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY 12198. Burial will be private following services. Funeral arrangements by John H. Clinton Funeral Home (now located at the Wynantskill Funeral Home). Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com. www.wynantskillfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/louise-rowe
Published in The Record on Sept. 23, 2019