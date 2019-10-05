The Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Bossone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille M. Bossone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille M. Bossone Obituary
Troy – Lucille M. Bossone, 84 passed away peacefully on Saturday October 5, 2019 at her home.Lucille was born and raised in Troy, she was the daughter to the late Aniello Bossone and Theresa Angley Bossone.She graduated from Troy High School and Hudson Valley Community College, earning her Associates Degree. Lucille retired from the New York State, Department of Tax and Finance, she worked as a senior accounting clerk. Lucille was a kind gentle woman, who had great faith, she was a former member of St. Mary’s Church in Troy, and she was a member of the choir and volunteered in the soup kitchen. Lucille was a member of St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary for many years.Lucille is survived by her goddaughter Patricia (Leonard) Francesconi, her cousins Nancy (Andre) Foucher, Frances Kohler, Joyce (Ronald) Lanoue, George (Maureen) Angley, Joseph (Liza) Angley, MaryAnne Tagliento, Harry (MaryEllen) Ferguson, Debra (William) Bradt, Alfred (Kim) Ferguson and Carmine Ferrante,In addition to her mother and father, Lucille was predeceased by her brother Richard Bossone.Family and friends are invited and may call Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 8:30 am to 10:00 am at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral mass will follow at 10:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 28 State Street, Troy. Burial St. Mary’s Cemetery. www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lucille-m-bossone
Published in The Record on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
Download Now