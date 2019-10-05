|
Troy – Lucille M. Bossone, 84 passed away peacefully on Saturday October 5, 2019 at her home.Lucille was born and raised in Troy, she was the daughter to the late Aniello Bossone and Theresa Angley Bossone.She graduated from Troy High School and Hudson Valley Community College, earning her Associates Degree. Lucille retired from the New York State, Department of Tax and Finance, she worked as a senior accounting clerk. Lucille was a kind gentle woman, who had great faith, she was a former member of St. Mary’s Church in Troy, and she was a member of the choir and volunteered in the soup kitchen. Lucille was a member of St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary for many years.Lucille is survived by her goddaughter Patricia (Leonard) Francesconi, her cousins Nancy (Andre) Foucher, Frances Kohler, Joyce (Ronald) Lanoue, George (Maureen) Angley, Joseph (Liza) Angley, MaryAnne Tagliento, Harry (MaryEllen) Ferguson, Debra (William) Bradt, Alfred (Kim) Ferguson and Carmine Ferrante,In addition to her mother and father, Lucille was predeceased by her brother Richard Bossone.Family and friends are invited and may call Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 8:30 am to 10:00 am at McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral mass will follow at 10:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 28 State Street, Troy. Burial St. Mary’s Cemetery. www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/lucille-m-bossone
Published in The Record on Oct. 6, 2019