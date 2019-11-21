|
|
Lydia Francine Testa Anderson ,35, gained her wings on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.Born on November 19th 1983, Lydia was the daughter of Pamela Stone Testa and Achille Testa.She is also survived by her husband Matthew Anderson, 3 children; Jazzalyn, Maya and Leo Anderson, her sister Louisa Chiera (Daniel) and brother Marco Testa (Brianna), her nieces; Francesca and Angelina Lanni and Mora Testa. Lydia is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers who will forever be touched by her brave and courageous journey. She was a woman like no other and will be missed tremendously.A celebration of life for our beloved Lydia will be held on Saturday from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at Revolution Hall, 425 River St. Troy, NY. (Front entrance) All are welcome to attend and share a memory .In lieu of flowers, the Niskayuna Permanent Fire Department has set up a memorial fund for Matthew and the children c/o CapCom Federal Credit Union, 582 Balltown Rd., Schenectady, NY 12304. http://www.lastingmemories.com/lydia-francine-testa-anderson
Published in The Record on Nov. 22, 2019