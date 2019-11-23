|
Clifton Park — M. Carol Ambuhl, 71, beloved wife of the late Edward R. Ambuhl, passed away on November 20, 2019 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy.Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Master Sgt. John F. and Marion Theresa Biette Maloney. Carol graduated Norfolk Catholic High School in Virginia and was a graduate of Hudson Valley Community College and Siena College where she earned her degrees in accounting. She retired as a supervisor for NYS Department of Tax and Finance in Albany. For the latter part of her life, Carol enjoyed the company of her godson and cousins Daniel, Tina and Belicia Biette while residing with them. Carol loved being surrounded by the grandkids Aiden and Liliana Brevort.Carol was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Crescent, where she was a member of Maryknoll and Building Bridges. Carol enjoyed traveling to Ireland and taking trips to Guatemala and Florida. She loved her dog Gideon and enjoyed being surrounded by her family. Carol is also survived by her Uncle George M. Maloney of Green Cove Springs, Florida and many cousins.The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Samaritan Hospital Hospice and nursing staff on the fourth floor, as well as Cathy Hennessey for her loving care over the last two years.Funeral will be held on Tuesday November 26th at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Crescent, 86 Church Hill Road, Waterford.Calling hours will be held Monday November 25th from 6-8 pm at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065.Interment immediately following the funeral mass will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Troy, NY.Memorial contributions can be made to The Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany NY 12208, in memory of M. Carol Ambuhl.Please express your on-line condolences by visiting Emerickfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/m-carol-ambuhl
Published in The Record on Nov. 24, 2019