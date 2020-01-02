|
|
Pittsfield, MA – M. Patricia (DeWald) Campbell, 82, of Pittsfield, MA, formerly of Niskayuna, NY, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.Born in Watervliet, NY on January 2, 1937, Patricia was the daughter of the late Fred and Pearl M. (Bennett) DeWald.She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy, class of 1954.She was a communicant of St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church in Schenectady. Patricia was employed by Bishop Gibbons High School and Mont Pleasant High School as a food service manager. In 1991, Pat retired as the Secretary for the principal at St. Luke’s Elementary School in Schenectady.Patricia was active in many local charities and church affairs, including the Rosary Society. She served as a lector, chair of parish council, and secretary of the Ladies of Charity. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased on September 20, 2006 by her husband of 52 years, John H. Campbell III, and her brother, Fred DeWald.Patricia is survived by her children, John H. (Dr. Heidi C. Crow) Campbell of Buffalo, NY, Patricia M. Tremblay of Lanesborough, MA, Michael T. (Kimberly Barnes) Campbell of Los Angeles, CA and Martin F. Campbell of Virginia Beach, VA; eight grandchildren, John H. Campbell V, Kelsey E. Campbell, Johanna M. Tremblay, Jeanna N. Aubin, Mary M. Adams, Allison T. Tremblay, Dylan R. Campbell and Madeleine C. Campbell; a sister-in-law, Pauline DeWald of Waterford, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, January 5, from 2 – 4 pm at Light’s Funeral Home, 1428 State St., Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church, 1241 State St., Schenectady, at 9:00 am January 6. Interment will follow in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.Memorial donations in Patricia’s name may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 385 Watervliet-Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110, or to St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church, 1241 State St, Schenectady, NY 12304. To express condolences and for more information, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/m-patricia-campbell
Published in The Record on Jan. 3, 2020