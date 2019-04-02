Home

Services
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Henry's Church
39 Old Route 66
Averill Park, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Henry's Church
39 Old Route 66
Averill Park, NY
View Map
Resources
Madeline Manning "Maddie" Benson

Obituary Flowers

Madeline Manning "Maddie" Benson Obituary
West Sand Lake - Madeline ‘Maddie’ Benson, 100, died at her home on Monday, February 11, 2019. Calling at St. Henry's Church 39 Old Route 66 Averill Park on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10-11 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. To sign the guest book, read the complete obituary, light a candle, view the video or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. www.brycefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/madeline-maddie-manning-benson
Published in The Record on May 1, 2019
