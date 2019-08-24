|
|
Wynantskill- Madelyn Ciarlone Sheeran, 85 passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23rd at St. Peter’s Hospice Inn. Born in Troy the eldest daughter of Anthony and Josephine Ciarlone, she dedicated her life to her family, first helping at her father’s hat cleaning shop as a young girl to raising her five children and being blessed with nine grandchildren. Madelyn loved all the family dinners and parties and the little great grandchildren brought her great joy with their visits. Madelyn was a graduate of Catholic Central Class of ‘51 and Albany Business College. After many years of dedicated service, she retired from the Russel Sage College Alumnae office.She is survived by her children Anthony R (Darlene D’Agostino) of Niskayuna, John (Linda) Sheeran of Ballston Spa, Linda (Fain) Loury of Poestenkill, and JoAnn (Joseph) of Peterborough NH, her grandchildren Andrea Sheeran, Marc and Sean (Cassidy) Loury, Jim (Kim) and Carrie Sheeran, Katie (Kyle) O’Connor, Matthew (Ashley), Christopher, and Anthony Fletcher, as well as five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Ralph, Anthony, and Frank Ciarlone and several nieces and nephews.Madelyn was predeceased by her husband Thomas J. Sheeran and her eldest son, Thomas J. Sheeran JR., her parents and her only sister, Joan Ciarlone Riley.Family and friends are invited and may call from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at Wynantskill Funeral Home 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill.Madelyn was a communicant of St. Jude’s Catholic Church where the Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, August 29th at 9:30AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy.Her family would like to express their gratitude to the faculty at St. Peter’s Hospice Inn, who treated Mom and us with great care and empathy during her final journey.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Madelyn to St. Jude the Apostle Church memorial fund, 43 Brookside Avenue, Wynantskill, NY 12198. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the John H. Clinton Funeral Home. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com. www.wynantskilfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/madelyn-sheeran
Published in The Record on Aug. 26, 2019