Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
294 Whiteview Road
Wynantskill, NY 12198
518-283-2911
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Reformed Church
413 Main Ave
Wynantskill., NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Reformed Church
413 Main Ave
Wynantskill, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Wainwright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Wainwright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marcia Wainwright Obituary
Malta-Marcia Wainwright, passed away on May 29, 2019Funeral services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Reformed Church, 413 Main Ave., Wynantskill. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wynantskill. Calling hours will be from 9 am to 11 am at the church prior to the service.Memorial donations may be made to First Reformed Church, 413 Main Avenue, Wynantskill, NY 12198. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marcia-wainwright
Published in The Record on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now