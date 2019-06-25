|
Marco Peter Daurio, of Valley Falls, NY, died unexpectedly on June 20, 2019, in Valley Falls. Marco attended Hoosic Valley Schools and Catholic Central High School. He was an avid Yankees and Cubs fan, loved baseball statistics and memorabilia, enjoyed reading, watching movies and listening to music. He had a deep interest in government and politics and he liked to make pizza. He worked at the Amsterdam Free Library and with the Village of Valley Falls. He was a computer expert and helped his family and friends keep their home and office computers going.He was born September 3, 1982 in Saratoga Springs, NY and is survived by his mother Jane Getty, his father Joseph Daurio (Tai Arnold), his brothers Joseph Patrick Daurio, Michael Daurio (Stephanie O’Neill) and Liam Daurio, and his niece Abigail Daurio. He also leaves behind his step-mother, Karen Relation and her children, Kurt Relation (Heather), Laura Relation and Kristina (Relation) Meyette (Eric). He was a loving grandson to Peter Daurio (1997) Barbara Daurio (2009) and Gertrude (Getty) Patterson (2002). His extended family includes aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and many, many cousins.Calling hours will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Presbyterian United Church located at 165 Main St. Schaghticoke, New York 12154. Services will begin at 3:00 pm and Rev. Lynne Hardy will officiate.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hoosic Valley Rescue Squad, 1448 NY-40, Schaghticoke, NY 12154; Valley Falls Free Library, 42 State Street, Box 296 Valley Falls, New York 12185 or Valley Falls Fire Department, 9 Charles St, Valley Falls, NY 12185.Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marco-peter-daurio
Published in The Record on June 26, 2019