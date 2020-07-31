Margaret Ann Burgess Turner passed June 27th, 2020, one week shy of her 96th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband John V. Turner, and is survived by daughters Lynette (Ron) Prosser, Greensboro, NC, Susan (John) Troy, Endicott, NY, and grandsons Michael (Jennifer) Troy, Columbus, Ohio, Brian (Bethany) Troy, Philadelphia, PA, and Aaron (Sarah) Prosser, Lemoore, CA. Margaret was born in Troy, NY; was a graduate of Samaritan Nursing School in 1946; and lived in Clifton Park, NY, 30 years before moving to Greensboro, NC. A memorial service will be determined at a later date. Donations in memory may be made to Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY, 12065 http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-ann-burgess-turner