Troy: Margaret E. White, 94, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in Troy on May 23, 1926, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret Maxwell.Marge was raised in South Troy, graduating from St. Joseph’s School and CCHS. She went to work in Watervliet at NY Telephone as an operator where she met Jim White, her future husband. They married August 28, 1948 and settled in Troy. Marge was a stay at home Mother for many years and volunteered as a Den Mother, Little League Coach, Cafeteria Mom and was also a stage Mom and costume maker. She worked at Denby’s, Standard Furniture, Addie’s Hallmark and NYS Dept. of Taxation and also worked at the Town of Brunswick polls for many years. In later years Marge was very active in AARP and Sycaway Seniors. She was an avid swimmer and spent many happy summer hours at Brunswick Beach with her friends. She liked to travel and visited Ireland, Italy and other destinations. Marge was a doting grandmother and great-grandmother and was a communicant of Our Lady of Victory Church. Marge's family would like to thank the staff at Van Rensselaer Manor, Unit A1, for their care and support.Marge is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years, James F. White, her children; James W. (Beryl) White of Clifton Park and Catherine G. (Steven) Sorensen of Chittenango, her grandchildren; Pamela (Paul) Downey of Clifton Park, Tim (Cristina) Sorensen of Monroe, CT, and Todd (Yut) Sorensen of Dewitt, NY, her 7 great-grandchildren; Alexander, Nicklaas, Leah, Elanor, James, Isabel, and Iris, her sister Terese Spiak of Troy, her sister-in-law Doris Bernockie of Philmont, NY, and by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 3 of her siblings; John Maxwell, Robert Maxwell, and Helen Arakelian.A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Burial will take place at a later date in Cedar Park Cemetery in Hudson, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marge’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington DC, 20090-6011. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-e-white