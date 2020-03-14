|
Margaret (Peg) Gormley Thero, 82, died on March 12th in Ormond Beach, FL. Margaret is survived by John J. Thero, husband of 62 years. Margaret is also survived by her seven beloved children: Susan Johns and her husband, William Johns; John F. Thero; Michael E. Thero; Catherine M. Thero and her husband, Gregory Knight; Sheila A. Thero; Daniel J. Thero and his wife, Alison Thero; and Allison Thero and her husband, James Riecks; and by her ten grandchildren. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Marjorie Gormley, and her two brothers Edward J. and John W. Gormley.Margaret was born in Kingston, NY; was a resident of the Capital District of New York for forty years and of Cape Cod, Massachusetts for twenty years before moving to Ormond Beach, FL. She graduated from the College of St. Rose in Albany, NY with a B.S. degree in nursing, was a registered nurse at various hospitals, a nursing instructor at Maria College in Albany, NY, and a real estate broker for a number of years.A wake for Margaret will be held at the Dale Woodward Funeral Home, 1780 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL 32196 on Sunday, March 22nd from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Margaret’s funeral will be at St. Brendan’s Church in Ormond Beach on Monday the 23rd at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Korona, FL. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoowardfuneralhomes.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-peg-gormley-thero
Published in The Record on Mar. 15, 2020