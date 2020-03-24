The Record Obituaries
Margaret M. Roy


1924 - 2020
Margaret M. Roy Obituary
Margaret M. Roy, 96, former longtime 2nd. Avenue resident died on Saturday March 21, 2020 at Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Cohoes, NY on Jan. 7, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Frederick and Loretta Chabot Caulkins. She was a graduate of Cohoes High School and had retired from the former Troy District Shirt Co. in Cohoes where she was a payroll officer. Earlier, Margaret had worked for NYS Dept. of Taxation and Finance. She had been a very active communicant of St. Augustine’s Church in Lansingburgh, where she was a member of the Sacred Heart Sodality and the Miraculous Medal of Mary. She was a member of the former Verdile’s Atomic Girls and was a former member of St. Peter’s Bowling League in Troy. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald A. Roy.She is the devoted mother of Mary Ann Schoonbeck of Lansingburgh; sister of the late Elizabeth Caulkins, Ann Sheehan, William Caulkins and Frederick Caulkins, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Joseph Liotta, Michele Schoonbeck, Daniele Liotta and Nicole Stone; also survived by several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Funeral will be held in the future due to the Coronavirus crisis from the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc. 565-4th. Ave. Troy, NY 12182.Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Waterford, NY.For online condolences please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-m-roy
Published in The Record on Mar. 25, 2020
