Margaret M. Roy, died on Saturday March 21, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday morning, July 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (Corner of 115th Street and Fourth Avenue in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182 and to Margaret's Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh that afternoon which will begin at 12 noon. The Rite of Committal will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waterford following the Mass at Church.For the full obituary or to share a memory or an on-line condolence, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com