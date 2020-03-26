Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy
336 3rd Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret T. (Carroll) Ryan


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret T. (Carroll) Ryan Obituary
Margaret T. (Carroll) Ryan 85, of Troy passed into eternal rest at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Peg was born in Troy on November 9, 1934 and was the daughter of the late W. Edward Carroll Sr. and Agnes O’Brien Carroll and wife of the late Kenneth W. Ryan Sr. for 57 years who passed away in 2011. Peg graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1952. She retired from the former New York Telephone Company in 1989 after 20 years of service and was a Life Member of the Pioneers. Peg was a long time communicant of St. Augustine Church in Troy.Peg is survived by her children Kenneth W. Ryan Jr. (the late Lina) of Syracuse, Joanne Sullivan and her husband Matthew of Florida, Paula Burke and her husband Michael of Troy and David J. Ryan and his wife Susan of Latham. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and was pre-deceased by her granddaughter Dr. Lindsay Sullivan.Peg is also survived by her brother W. Edward Carroll Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Cobleskill and was predeceased by her brother Dennis (Denny) Carroll of Troy.At Peg’s request there will be no viewing hours and the entombment at St. Mary’s Mausoleum will be private. A memorial mass will be held for Peg at St. Augustine’s Church at a day and time to be announced.Those desiring may make a memorial contribution in Margaret’s memory to the , P O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123Arrangements by The Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/margaret-t-carroll-ryan
Published in The Record on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -