Troy: Maria Bodenstanb, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 28 at 91.She was born in Augsburg, Germany on October 17, 1928 to Sophie and Kaspar Hirschmann. She resided in the Troy area since she emigrated to the US in the 1940’s. Maria worked as a waitress in many area restaurants while raising her sons as a single parent.Aside from her parents, Maria was predeceased by her beloved son, Allen and her loving sister, Sophie.She is survived by her loving sons; James (Mary), John (Patty) and Joseph, her grandchildren; Matthew, Kristina (Scott), Allen (Ryan), Melissa (Jen); four great grandchildren, plus one on the way, and many nieces and nephews.In accordance with Maria’s wishes, there will be no viewing. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 4th, 9:30am at St. Augustine’s Church, 25 115th St, Troy, NY 12182. Internment to follow at St. John’s cemetery.A special thanks to her caregivers, Chris and Martha; the Eddy Heritage House and the Samaritan Hospital Nursing Staff.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a in Maria's name.To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/maria-bodenstanb
Published in The Record on Nov. 3, 2019