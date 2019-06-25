|
|
Maria Montoro Choiniere, 66, Fort Pierce, FL. passed away on May 20, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Bronx, NY. She relocated to Florida as an adult and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Second wife of the late Francis (Frank) Choiniere formerly of Cohoes. Maria is survived by her sister Camille Ahearn of Nanuet, NY, sisters-in-law, Jeannette Rogowski of Cohoes, NY and Sue Heather of Lexington Park, MD, also survived by two stepchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral and burial at the convenience of the family. For condolences www.dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record on June 26, 2019