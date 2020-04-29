|
|
Schenectady – Marie A. Vaitulis passed away on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 at the age of 78.Marie was born in South Troy, NY to her parents, the late John and Martha (Gunther) Gillick.Marie was a 1959 graduate of Catholic Central High School and a 1961 graduate of Albany Business College.She worked at the Watervliet Arsenal as a secretary, retiring in 1987.Marie met her husband, Vetto, at the Arsenal and they were married on September 5th, 1970.In Marie’s spare time she enjoyed gardening and travelling throughout the US and Canada. She was a member of St. Gabriel’s Church.Marie leaves behind her devoted husband Vetto Vaitulis and her brothers, John Gillick of Troy, NY and Tom Gillick (Beverly) of New Hampshire as well as her nephew, Todd Gillick of Massachusetts.She was predeceased by one brother, Leo Gillick and her sister-in-law, Aldona Vaitulis.Due to the Coronavirus, services will be private. Burial will take place at Memory Gardens.Vetto would like to thank the staff of the Bellevue Unit at Kingsway for the compassionate care they gave to Marie during her time there.Please do not send flowers, instead consider making a donation in Marie’s name to St. Gabriel’s Church or to a charity of one’s choice.To share condolences online, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-a-vaitulis
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2020