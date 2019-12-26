The Record Obituaries
Troy-Marie C. (Vece) Fennell, 92 passed away on December 24, 2019 at the Van Rensselaer Manor. Marie lived most of her life in Troy, but also lived in Sebring, Fl. for 17 years.Born in Troy, she was the daughter of Joseph Vece and Catherine (Flynn) Vece, and the loving wife of 53 years to the late Thomas Fennell, who died in 1999.Marie attended St. Patrick’s School and Catholic Central High School. She retired from Rensselaer County Department of Social Services in 1986.Marie is survived by her daughter Kathleen (the late George) Turo of Troy, her son Tom Fennell of Waterford, her brother Joseph (the late Helen) Vece of Troy, her grandchildren Sarah (Tom) Packenham, Eileen (Andrew Rapport) Turo, Michael (Michelle) Fennell, Kate (Jacob) Phillips and Autumn Fennell, her seven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her son, Michael (Nora) Fennell and brother, William “Billy” Vece. Marie will be remembered by her friends and family as she always was: her nails and hair perfectly done, her face lit up when she saw us and her laugh loud and contagious. Her husband, Tom, asked one thing of her family before he died – to continue to love and take care of his wife no matter what. And that we did. Family and friends are invited to call from 9:00 to 10:00 am followed by a memorial mass at 10:00 am on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy. Burial to follow St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Van Rensselaer Manor, Activities Department, 85 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy, NY 12180. www.mcloughlinmason.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-c-fennell
Published in The Record on Dec. 27, 2019
