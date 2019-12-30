|
Marie I. Baron, 93, of LeRoy and formerly of Troy, peacefully entered into eternal life on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019.Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Anna Higley Wood and was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth A. Baron. She was educated in Troy.Marie was a homemaker.She was a communicant of the former St. Peter’s Church in Troy and in 1990 was voted “Senior Citizen of the Year” in Rensselaer County.Devoted mother of Robert J. (Cheryl) Baron of Wynantskill, Christine (James) Quackenbush of Rochester, NY, and the late Kenneth F. Baron who is survived by his wife Meline of Virginia and the late Elizabeth A. Baron, cherished grandmother of James Kenneth Quackenbush, sister of the late Marjorie Tansey, Susan Facteau and Frank Wood.Funeral service will be held today, Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, 565 Fourth Ave (Corner of 115th St. in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182.Relatives and friends are invited and may call today, Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.Interment will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Troy.Please feel free to express your on-line condolences by visiting Marie’s “Tribute Wall” tab at sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-i-baron
Published in The Record on Dec. 31, 2019