The Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Baron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie I. Baron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie I. Baron Obituary
Marie I. Baron, 93, of LeRoy and formerly of Troy, peacefully entered into eternal life on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019.Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Anna Higley Wood and was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth A. Baron. She was educated in Troy.Marie was a homemaker.She was a communicant of the former St. Peter’s Church in Troy and in 1990 was voted “Senior Citizen of the Year” in Rensselaer County.Devoted mother of Robert J. (Cheryl) Baron of Wynantskill, Christine (James) Quackenbush of Rochester, NY, and the late Kenneth F. Baron who is survived by his wife Meline of Virginia and the late Elizabeth A. Baron, cherished grandmother of James Kenneth Quackenbush, sister of the late Marjorie Tansey, Susan Facteau and Frank Wood.Funeral service will be held today, Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, 565 Fourth Ave (Corner of 115th St. in Lansingburgh), Troy, NY 12182.Relatives and friends are invited and may call today, Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.Interment will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Troy.Please feel free to express your on-line condolences by visiting Marie’s “Tribute Wall” tab at sanvidgefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-i-baron
Published in The Record on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now