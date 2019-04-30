Marie L. Martin, 88, of Crescent/Vischer Ferry Road died on Tuesday April 30, 2019, at her residence surrounded in the loving care of her family. She was born in West Crescent on March 21, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Stephen and Anna Mae Kilmer Sicko. Marie was educated in Waterford/Halfmoon School District and was the beloved wife of the late Elie Martin who died Feb. 26, 1997. She and Elie had been the former owners of the Country Drive-In in West Crescent. She was a wonderful mother whose children and grand kids meant the world to her. She enjoyed the time spent for Sunday Dinners. She was a past member of the WK Mansfield Hose Co. Ladies Auxiliary. Marie was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Crescent. She is the devoted mother of Donna (Eric) Rokjer of Halfmoon, Diane (Donald) Santspree of Cohoes, Donald Martin of W. Crescent and Duane (Ann “Beba” Miller) Martin of Halfmoon; sister of Robert (Mary) Sicko of Halfmoon, Barbara (Paul) Roussell of Stillwater and her late twin brother Walter Sicko, and Shirley Lennie and Lawrence Sicko; also survived by 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. Marie was anxiously awaiting the births of two more great-great-granddaughters. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on Friday morning at 9:15 from the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065 thence to St. Mary’s Church in Crescent where at 10:00 am the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.Calling hours will be from 4-8 pm Thursday in the funeral home.Interment will be in Memory’s Garden, Colonie, NYFor online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/marie-l-martin Published in The Record on May 1, 2019