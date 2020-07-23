Troy - Marilyn A. McOmber Gorman, 84, passed into the loving arms of Our Lord on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor after a long illness.Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late John J. McOmber and Marion A. Bramhall McOmber. She had resided at St. Jude’s Apartments in Wynantskill for 23 years.Marilyn was a kind, prayerful, loving and generous woman of faith who loved the Lord and had great devotion to Mary, His Mother.She was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill where she was a Eucharistic Minister. “Lynn” was also a treasurer of the Senior Apartments at St. Jude’s where she enjoyed cooking, baking, playing bingo, and embroidery.Marilyn worked for many years as a cook, retiring in the 1980’s from Loudon House.Survivors include three daughters: Dianne (the late James) Johanson (of Albany), Donna (Matthew) Browne of Corinth and Dawn (Paul Zirpoli) Bent of Troy ; two sisters: Sharron McOmber (Colleen) of Castleton-On-Hudson and Michelle (John) Frainier of Cohoes; 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Margaret Shields. Marilyn was predeceased by a son, David Bent, and two sisters, Myra Patanian and Bernice Ricci.The family is so grateful to the entire Van Rensselaer Manor staff - especially the staff on 2A - for their excellent care of “Lynn” over the past 1 1/2 years.Relatives and friends may call at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Avenue in Wynantskill, on Monday, July 27th, 2020 from 10-11AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM celebrated by Rev. Anthony Ligato, Pastor. Interment at Elmwood Hill Cemetery in Troy, NY.Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services.Lynn has requested that each of us perform a random act of kindness in her name. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Marilyn A. Gorman to St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Avenue, Wynantskill, NY 12198 or to Van Rensselaer Manor Activities Dept., 85 Bloomingrove Drive, Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com
