Marilyn L. Schultz Hedden Seidner of Cohoes passed away peacefully at Albany Medical Center on July 29th, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born September 28th, 1936, growing up in Grafton, NY. One of her favorite places to visit was Josh Hall Pond. She was a devoted member of the Grace Bible Church in Cohoes. She was a dedicated employee and friend of Mr. Rocky Cocca, and his wife Dee at the Travelodge Inn & Suites in Albany, NY, working as Director of Guest Relations and Operations until her recent illness this March. A very close friend to coworker Jeanette Mock.She had a quick wit and was friendly to all. She volunteered at the City Mission of Schenectady doing portrait pictures of battered and homeless women in search of a job to boost their self esteem. In her younger years she ran several marathons all over the US with her husband Peter. Marilyn and her husband Peter were both professional photographers each winning several awards.She was predeceased by her husband(s) Peter Seidner, Warren Hedden and a grandson Randy Meres. She is survived by her brothers Edward Schultz of Petersburgh, NY and Lawrence Schultz of Dayton, Ohio. Also by her children Kenneth Hedden Sr. (Geralyn Blaauboer), and Kimberly Meres (Donald Peters), Step sons David and Neil Seidner, a niece, two nephews, six grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren with one soon to arrive and one great-great- grandson.As she has donated her body to science at the Albany Medical College there will be no services.In her memory, donations may be made to the Grace Bible Church or the City Mission of Schenectady. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marilyn-l-schultz-hedden-seidner
Published in The Record on Aug. 4, 2019