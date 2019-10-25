|
Troy - Marion (Reintjes) Baker, 102, passed away October 17, 2019 at Van Rensselaer Manor after a short illness. Marion was a life long resident of Lansingburgh until she moved into assisted living when she was 96, then Van Rensselaer Manor this past summer.She graduated from St. Augustine’s Elementary School and was the valedictorian of her graduating class from Catholic Central High School. She then received Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Albany State College.She is survived by her three children, Linda (Greg) Ellstrom of Chittenango, Claire Baker of Albany, and Robert (Chris )Baker of Hershey, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Jan (Chris) Ellstrom-Winner, Leah, Paul, and Kaitlin Baker; eleven nieces and nephews. Marion was predeceased by her son Lance Cpl. Paul Baker in 1969 and husband Jack in 1977.Marion lived a long, active and full life. After college she worked for the NYS Welfare Department, then after her children were in school she substituted in the Lansingburgh School District. She was active in the St. Augustine’s Mother’s Club and the CCHS Alumni Association. After her husband died, she became a very successful and respected Literacy Volunteer. She taught English as a second language to Polish and Chinese families into her 80’s. She was honored with a Literacy Volunteer of the Year Award.Marion loved to travel. She visited Europe several times, but found no place more beautiful than Lake George or as exciting as New York City.When she was 99, she received a Senior Lifetime Achievement Award from the Capital District Senior Forum for all her volunteer activities, including reading to young children for Family Promise, which supports and assists homeless families.Marion was proud of the length of her life. On her 100th birthday, she declared the reasons for her longevity were, “plenty of chocolate, plenty of wine, and keeping moving.”Family and friends may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Avenue, North Troy, N.Y. on Monday, October 28th from 10:30-11:30 A.M. Funeral Mass to follow at Noon at St. Augustine’s Church, 25 115th Street. Interment will follow directly in St. John’s Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Food Pantries for the Capital District, 32 Essex Street, Albany, 12206.The family wishes to thank the staff at Van Rensselaer Manor for their compassionate care of our mother.For online condolences please visit www.mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marion-reintjes-baker
Published in The Record on Oct. 26, 2019