Troy: Marion Lennen, born in Troy and a lifelong resident of Wynantskill, quietly passed at age 91 on Monday, August 5, 2019 surrounded by family. Marion lived life to the fullest making the most of her retirement traveling throughout the country with her friends. She participated in many clubs and activities whether playing bocce or knitting and crafting. When she was done traveling, Marion settled down with her most treasured dog, Pixie and spent her time with family. She was the beloved mother of Paul and Beverly Lennen of Santan Valley, AZ, Donna and John Olsen of Troy, and Pam Coonradt of Methuen, MA; cherished grandmother of Robert and Nadine Montoya, Pamela and Brett Barbee, Jason and Christie Lennen, Mark and Devin Evers, Melissa and Eric Pitari, Danielle and Jason Carnival, Skye Lennen, and Ryan, Kathleen and Liam Lennen; and the treasured great-grandmother of 17. Marion was predeceased by her husband, William and by a son, John Lennen. Marion will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 9 at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Avenue, Wynantskill. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, 79 Brunswick Road, Troy directly following the Mass. Family and friends are invited to her wake service from 9 until 10 a.m. Friday at the church. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marion-lennen
Published in The Record on Aug. 8, 2019