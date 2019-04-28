|
|
Averill Park - Marjorie Ann Kirkland Deacon, 87, of Old Rt 66 died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn Albany. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Wednesday from 4-7PM. Funeral service Thursday at 11AM at the funeral home. To sign the guest book, view video, ight a candle or for service directions, visit https://www.brycefuneralhome.com/notices/MarjorieAnn-Deacon http://www.lastingmemories.com/marjorie-ann-kirkland-deacon-1
Published in The Record on May 1, 2019