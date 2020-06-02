Wynantskill - Marjorie E. McDonough Flynn, 101, died Sunday, May 31,2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Springfield, VT during the 1918 Pandemic, she was the daughter of James McDonough and Mary Lee McDonough and the wife of the late Charles F. Flynn, Sr. She had resided in Wynantskill, NY for the last 70 years and was a graduate of Granville, NY High School and SUNY Plattsburgh, class of 1939. At SUNY, she put herself through college by working as a mother's helper and waitress and graduated at the age of 18. At age 19, she was hired for her first teaching job in a one room schoolhouse near Granville, NY, where she taught all eight grades. Her first chore of the day before lessons was to start the wood stove to warm the room for her 15 students. After her marriage, Marjorie moved to South Troy and then to Wynantskill where she resumed her teaching career at the Wynantskill School and the Gardner Dickinson School, teaching there for 32 years, retiring 39 years ago. Outside of the classroom, she often volunteered to teach children of the Wynantskill community to read in tutoring lessons in her home, believing that reading was essential to academic success. In 2012, Marjorie was honored by Wiawaka Holiday House and the New York State International Year of the Woman for her many years of service in education. Marjorie and her husband , Charles, were founding members of St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church, where they were communicants for over 60 years.Survivors include two daughters, Mary Kay Clement (John) of Huntington Bay, NY and Kathleen Ellen Hansen, Trenton, NJ; a son, Charles F. Flynn, Jr. (Joan), her grandchildren; John Clement III (Jean), Amy Clement (Kenny Broad), Nell Clement (Ben Yurman/Glaser), Brian Hansen (Susan), Lance C. Hansen (Rebecca Clifton), Kelly Flynn/Pasinella (Gerry), Charles A. Flynn, Trish Flynn/Adams (Jason), Erin Ingold (Matt), and Christopher Flynn (Diane). Marjorie is also survived by eighteen great- grandchildren; Charlie and Chase Hansen, Jasper and Lincoln Broad, Kini and Duke Clement, Alex and Devon Flynn, Sienna and Lily Adams, Hannah and Charlie Flynn, Avila Ingold, Dolly and Louisa Hansen, and Adler, James and Cassidy Yurman/Glaser.Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. A memorial celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Marjorie E. McDonough Flynn to Wiawaka Holiday House on Lake George, where she spent many wonderful summers, TASK-Trenton Area Soup Kitchen where she did volunteer tutoring, or Community Hospice (Troy), that provided such excellent care at the end of her life. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marjorie-e-mcdonough-flynn
Published in The Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.