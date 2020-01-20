|
|
Irondequoit: Entered the Lord’s kingdom, Saturday, January 18, 2020 after a long illness. Married to her husband, Joseph, for 65 years and also survived by three children, Joseph (Madonna), Lisa (Timothy) and Annmarie (Ronald); five grandchildren, Kathryn, Robert, Michael, Caroline and Chase; and first great-grandchild, Lillian plus many nieces and nephews. Her background training was business accounting working in law and insurance agencies and General Electric in Schenectady, NY. She was highly accomplished in sewing and upholstery. Her greatest love was watercolors. She created many wonderful original paintings and was well known for her Christmas cards. Friends and family looked forward to receiving them for over 20 years.No prior calling hours. Friends are invited to join the family Friday, January 24th, 9:30 am at St. Kateri At Christ The King Church (445 Kings Highway So.) for her funeral mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford, NY at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Irondequoit Art Club, 1280 Titus Ave., Rochester, NY 14617. To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit www.harrisfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/marlyn-honey-clairmont-mosca
Published in The Record on Jan. 22, 2020