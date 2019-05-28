|
|
Troy, NY - Martha V. Tedesco, 104, of Troy, Entered into eternal life on Sunday May 26, 2019 at the Eddy Memorial surrounded by her loving family.Born in Port Henry, NY she was the daughter of the late James and Maria Esposito Tedesco.Miss. Tedesco was a retiree of the Tiny Town Togs in Troy, she was a communicant of the former St. Mary's Church, Troy, where she was a member of the Alter Rosary Society.Martha is survived by her loving sister Anna Tedesco and her special nieces: Catherine (Kevin) Ruff and Mary (Michael) Ellis. She was pre deceased by her siblings: Philomena (Frank) Scorsone,Fiore (Virginia) Tedesco, Ursula (Alex) Vellotti, Wallace (Julia) Tedesco, Beatrice (Anthony) Cioffi, Reginald (Edith) Tedesco and Virginia (Patrick) Merola. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral services will be held on Friday at 8:45 am from the Bocketti Funeral Home 336 3rd St. Troy to St. Joseph's Church where at 9:30 am a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 4 – 7 pm at the funeral home.Martha's family wishes to thank the staff at the Eddy Memorial in Troy for all the care and kindness provided.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Martha may be made to the St. Jude Children's Reaserch Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. http://www.lastingmemories.com/martha-v-tedesco
Published in The Record on May 29, 2019