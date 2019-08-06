Home

Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
Cohoes, NY
Mary A. McDonald Keefe Obituary
COHOES: Mary A. McDonald Keefe, 87, of Rose, CT, passed suddenly August 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday at 8:30 am at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes and at 9 am at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes. Interment will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday from 4-7 pm. Memorial contributions to Holy Trinity Church Food Pantry, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes, NY 12047
Published in The Record on Aug. 7, 2019
