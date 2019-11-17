|
TROY: Mary Agnes Sweeney, 70, of Troy passed away suddenly on Saturday November 15, 2019 at her residence. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Thomas L. and Eleanor Manory Sweeney.Agnes is the dear sister of Thomas (Mary Ann) Sweeney and Mark (Susan) Sweeney. She is the beloved aunt of Brendan, Moira and Kieran Sweeney. Agnes is the lifelong family friend of Patti McCarthy Pollock. She is the cherished Godmother of Leslie Pollock Carroll. Agnes is also survived by many cousins and dear friends.The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 9:30 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Agnes’ family on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospital Foundation, 2215 Burdett Avenue, Troy, NY 12180. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www. CannonFuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-agnes-sweeney
Published in The Record on Nov. 18, 2019