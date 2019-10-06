|
ROTTERDAM - Mary Anne (Broadhead) Kirsch, age 78, died at home in Rotterdam on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Gerald P. Kirsch, who was at her side throughout her long illness. They were married on July 31, 1971 at Sacred Heart Church, Troy. Mary graduated from Troy High School and attended St. Rose and Russell Sage Colleges. She graduated from the State University of New York at Albany, receiving a Master’s Degree in Library Science. After school, she became an Associate Librarian at Hudson Valley Community College. She worked there for her entire career, retiring in 1996.Bom on January 27, 1942, Mary was the daughter of the late James V. and Mary McCarthy Broadhead. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister Kathy Broadhead of Troy and her brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Janice Broadhead of Mechanicville, Robert and Darlene Broadhead of Troy and James and Rita Broadhead of Wynantskill. She is survived by her special cousin Susan Baird. In addition, she is survived by several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her Baird, McCarthy and Conboy cousins, and many friends and neighbors.Mary Anne loved to travel with family and friends, including many trips to Ireland, England, France and Italy. She enjoyed doing family history. She and her husband also spent an extended period living in England while on faculty exchange programs. She was a member of the Schenectady Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Schenectady Ole Timers Baseball Club. She loved to swim, walk and socialize with her friends. She was a communicant of St. John Evangelist Church in Schenectady.The family would like to thank Schenectady County Hospice for their assistance in keeping her at home over the last six months. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will begin Wednesday October 9 at 10:15 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home and at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Jerry has requested that both the Men’s and Women’s Divisions of the Ancient Order of Hibernians meet at the funeral home Tuesday evening at 6:45 p.m. to conduct a service. Burial will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the African Mission Health Care Foundation, directed to Tom Catena, MD. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-anne-broadhead-kirsch
Published in The Record on Oct. 8, 2019