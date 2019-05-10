|
|
Green Island – Mary Barone Real, 95, died peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center in Troy. She was the devoted wife of the late Francis L. Real, former Mayor of Green Island, who died in 2008.Born in Watervliet, daughter of the late Frank and Maria Melone Barone, she has resided in Green Island since 1949. Mary had been employed as a secretary by the former Colonie Fiber in Maplewood for 20 years, retiring in 1980. She was a longtime communicant of the former St. Joseph’s Church in Green Island and a member of its Altar-Rosary Society. Mary had also served as a Girl Scout Leader when her daughters were growing up and was a member of the former Catholic Daughters in Green Island.She is the beloved mother of Kathleen Real of Troy, Karolyn Symanski of Loudonville and Denise (Mark) Yannetti of Arizona; loving grandmother of Randy F. Symanski, Lauren (Zak) Kahler and Kristin Yannetti; cherished great grandmother of James and Ryan Kahler; dear sister of the late Anne LaRow, Nicholas, Ralph, Patrick, Joseph and John Barone.Funeral services will be held at the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Avenue, Green Island on Monday at 12 noon. Entombment will be with her husband in the mausoleum at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands.Calling hours will be at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the service.Mary’s family would like to thank the staff at the Eddy Heritage House for their professional and compassionate care given to Mary while she was in their care.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made in memory of Mary to the Eddy Heritage House Special Activities Fund, 2920 Tibbits Avenue, Troy, NY 12180 (attn.: Activities Director).Please visit www.mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guest book. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-barone-real
Published in The Record on May 11, 2019