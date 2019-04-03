|
|
Mary Cioffi, 94, of Troy. Entered into eternal life on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at the Eddy Memorial in Troy.Born in Troy she was the daughter of the late Albert and Madeline Campane Pasinella and the beloved wife of the late Louis G. Cioffi.Mrs. Cioffi was a retiree of Cluett and Peabody where she was employed in the accounting office for many years. Mary enjoyed her many trips to N.Y.C. with her family and friends to see Broadway shows and Musicals, Mary also had a passion for home decorating she loved replacing her window treatments and adding color to her home. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her loving family.Survivors include her sons; Paul (Maureen) Cioffi, Thomas R. Cioffi and Dr. James (Anne) Cioffi, her siblings; Frances Bliss, Elizabeth Reohr, Jane Mamone and Albert Pasinella. Mary is the proud grandmother of; Laura Knussman, Carrie Ison, Elizabeth Celeone, David, Matthew and Robert Cioffi and Rebecca Dar, and her great-grandchildren; Joseph and Noah Ison, Bruce Celeone, Sebastian Dar and Nadia Cioffi.In addition to her late husband Louis, Mary was pre-deceased by her beloved son; John Cioffi, granddaughter; Christine Cioffi, siblings; Inez, Louis and Rose Pasinella and Angela Hulihan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday April 10th at 11:30 am in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Randall Patterson. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday morning from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. at Our Lady of Victory Church, North Lake Ave. Troy. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-cioffi
Published in The Record on Apr. 7, 2019