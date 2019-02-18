Home

Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Troy - Mary Sivaslian DerGurahian, age 97 of Highland Avenue, died peacefully at home on Thursday, February 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy on Tuesday from 4-7PM. Funeral services at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10AM. To sign the guest book, see complete obituary, light a candle, view the video or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-dergurahian
Published in The Record on Feb. 19, 2019
