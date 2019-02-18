|
Troy - Mary Sivaslian DerGurahian, age 97 of Highland Avenue, died peacefully at home on Thursday, February 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Calling at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy on Tuesday from 4-7PM. Funeral services at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10AM. To sign the guest book, see complete obituary, light a candle, view the video or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-dergurahian
Published in The Record on Feb. 19, 2019