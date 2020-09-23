GRAFTON- Mary E. (Baker, Moore) Dayhaw age 61 of Grafton, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. Mary was born in Troy, N.Y., on Jan. 26, 1959. She graduated from Berlin Central School. Mary was married to the late Gerald E. Dayhaw on Oct. 23, 1987. They were married for 22 years. Mary worked as a caregiver and at St. Joseph’s Church in Troy, N.Y. Mary enjoyed playing cards with friends, gardening and taking care of her family and friends. She was also actively involved in volunteering at the food pantry and community garden in Troy. Mary is survived by her mother, Beulah T. Baker; her son, Richard (Tammy) Moore of Grafton, N.Y., Stepson Jamie (Brandi) Dayhaw of Gainesville, Fla.; and stepdaughter, Kim (Scott) Harpine of Georgia. As well as her grandchildren, Samantha, Rebecca, Shayne, Garrett, Alicia, Linsey, Dylan, and Marissa. Several siblings: William (Genell) Baker, Eileen Boomhower, Wayne (Paula) Baker, Peg (Walter) Sass, Toni (Fran) LeBarron, Beulah (Charlie) Saunders, Joan (Joe) Fredricks and Ruth Cushman. Many nieces and nephews and other family and friends. She is predeceased by her father, William Baker; brother, Eddie Baker; and sister Patricia Blanchard. Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Joseph’s Food Pantry in Troy, N.Y. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-e-baker