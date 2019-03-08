|
Brunswick – Mary E. (Joy) Button, 89, a lifelong resident of Brunswick, died peacefully with her loving family by her side, March 7, 2019, at the Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center in Troy.Born in Troy, on July 16, 1929, Mary was the daughter of the late Zebloun Joy Sr. and Anna (Poenisch) Joy and, for over 67 years, the devoted wife of the late Kenneth R. Button. Ken and Mary were married on October 3, 1948.After graduating from Troy High school and Troy Business College, she was employed by Ross Valve Manufacturing Company and, most recently, the Brittonkill Central School District.Mary was an active member of Gilead Lutheran Church, where she served as an eucharistic minister, council member, Sunday school teacher, choir member, and member of the Gilead Belles. She was honored on April 17, 2016, with a “Mary Button Appreciation Day” by the congregation. In her earlier years she was a member of the White Church couples club and a member of the Brunswick Historical Society. She enjoyed gardening, entertaining friends, and traveling. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Jake, and felt blessed to be able to spend time with her great granddaughters. Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Regina Button of Brunswick, two daughters and a son-in-law, Susan and Michael Kardash of Stillwater and Ann Button of Brunswick, a grandson, Jake (Marissa Kavoukian) Kardash of North Greenbush, great-granddaughters McKenna and Gabriella Kardash, two sisters, Noreen Carroll and Rose Kaschak, sister-in-law Helen Joy, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Carol Button, several nieces and nephews, and dear friends, Allan and Betty Kreiger. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by a brother, Zebloun Joy Jr., and an infant great grandson, Jake Michael Kardash.A funeral service will be held for Mary on Monday, March 11, at 10:00 a.m. at Gilead Lutheran Church, 308 Brick Church Road (RT. 278) Troy, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Gilead Lutheran Church on March 10 from 4:00-7:00 p.m.Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the Gilead Lutheran Church General Fund, P.O. Box 26, Cropseyville, NY 12052, or The Staff Appreciation Fund, c/o Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center, 2920 Tibbits Ave. Troy, NY 12180.Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY Route 7, located in Raymertown. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-e-joy-button
Published in The Record on Mar. 9, 2019