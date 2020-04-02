|
|
Troy - Mary E. Ormsby McCue, 65, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her residence after a long illness surrounded by her loving family.Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late James W. Ormsby and Valetta E. Ray Ormsby and wife for 46 years of Edward D. McCue, Jr. She had resided in Troy all her life and was a 1972 graduate of Troy High School.Mary was an Administrative Assistant for 40 years for various businesses including A&M Contracting in Colonie, Davis Acoustical in Troy and Uncle Sam Pipe in Troy.Mary was an avid reader, loved sewing and quilting and was a member of the East Side Seniors. She loved spending time with her family and family vacations, especially at Hampton Beach, NH.Survivors in addition to her husband include three sons, Edward D. (Kara) McCue III, Speigletown, Cory R. (Erin) McCue, Averill Park and Thomas R. McCue, Sarasota, FL; six grandchildren, Daniel, Olivia, Teagan, Aidan, Payton and Rory McCue; a sister, Lois Mangione, Albany and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Jane Perrotti and Shirley Hems and a brother, Thomas Ormsby.Due to the pandemic, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Private interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery Troy. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Mary E. McCue to the One Penny Lane Latham, NY 12110. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-e-ormsby-mccue
Published in The Record on Apr. 3, 2020