Mary Elizabeth (Varriale) McMahon of Brunswick, passed into eternal rest on October 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy she was the daughter of the late George and Matilda Hannigan Varriale. And wife of the late William G. McMahon. Mary was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy and was employed by the NYS Dept. of Education. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren and family gatherings. She is survived by her children Elizabeth (T.J. Farnan) D’Allaird of Rensselaer and Conor (Julia Rivera) of Troy ,grandchildren Thomas D’Allaird and Emma McMahon. Mary is also survived by her sister Lauretta Carroll (Paul Dunham) of Melrose, her brother Edward Varriale of Troy and was pre-deceased by her brother George Varriale and her cousin Anne Hannigan Distin ( Ralph ) of Melrose. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and cousins.The funeral service for Mary will be held on Monday morning at 11 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Randall Patterson, Pastor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the church Monday morning from 10 AM until 11 AM.Interment St. Joseph’s Cemetery Troy. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-elizabeth-mcmahon-1
