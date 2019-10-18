Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady of Victory Church
55 N Lake Ave
Troy, NY 12180
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Troy, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McMahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth McMahon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth McMahon Obituary
Mary Elizabeth (Varriale) McMahon of Brunswick, passed into eternal rest on October 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy she was the daughter of the late George and Matilda Hannigan Varriale. And wife of the late William G. McMahon. Mary was a graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy and was employed by the NYS Dept. of Education. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren and family gatherings. She is survived by her children Elizabeth (T.J. Farnan) D’Allaird of Rensselaer and Conor (Julia Rivera) of Troy ,grandchildren Thomas D’Allaird and Emma McMahon. Mary is also survived by her sister Lauretta Carroll (Paul Dunham) of Melrose, her brother Edward Varriale of Troy and was pre-deceased by her brother George Varriale and her cousin Anne Hannigan Distin ( Ralph ) of Melrose. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and cousins.The funeral service for Mary will be held on Monday morning at 11 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Randall Patterson, Pastor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the church Monday morning from 10 AM until 11 AM.Interment St. Joseph’s Cemetery Troy. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-elizabeth-mcmahon-1
Published in The Record on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.