Celebration of LifePastor Mary Elizabeth Wallace, went from Labor to Reward on Saturday, April 6, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones.Pastor Wallace was born on Monday, May 24, 1948, in Sanford, Florida. At a young age, her family relocated to Troy, New York.Pastor Wallace was educated in the Troy school system. She was a graduate of the Hartford Seminary, Black Ministers Certificate Program, Hartford, Connecticut. Pastor Wallace was employed by the United States Postal Service and later started a business as a licensed Day Care Provider.Pastor Wallace had a genuine love for people and a passion for souls witnessing up until she was no longer able to speak. She shared Christ with everyone, from the children in her licensed daycare to the nurses who were responsible for her care in her final hours.Pastor Wallace was a founding member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church, Troy, New York where her Pastor is the Reverend Jackie Robinson. She served faithfully, laboring in the following ministries; Usher, Deaconess, Sunday Church School Teacher, Director of Christian Education, Outreach Ministries and as an advisor to many other ministries.She was called to ministry and licensed in 1992. She was ordained on Sunday, January 8, 1995, and continued to serve, while faithfully assisting her Pastor.In July 2005, Pastor Wallace was called to the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Albany, New York where she served faithfully as the under-shepherd until the Lord called her home.Pastor Wallace not only served in her church, but also served her surrounding community. She was an active member in the NAACP, Hudson River Frontier Missionary Baptist Association, Inc., Chaplain Services at Hudson Park Nursing facility as well as the Tri-Cities Nondenominational Christian Women.Pastor Mary E. Wallace leaves with cherished memories, her daughter, Reverend Constance D. Knight of Troy, New York; her brother, Mr. Cleveland (Sandra) Knight of Severn Maryland; her sister, Mrs. Carol (Wayne) Walters of Bloomfield, Connecticut; grand-children, Wayne (Candace) Wallace and Adrianna Wallace; two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Wayne Wallace Jr.; four sisters-in-laws, Mrs. Ethel Dingle, Mrs. Annie Bell Ross, Mrs. Mary York, and Mrs. Shirley Wallace all of South Carolina; two brothers-in-law, Mr. RW Wallace and Mr. Willie Felder both of Troy, New York; a godson, Mr. Alison Boyd of North Carolina, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members along with many adopted daughters and sons and her loving Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church family.She was preceded in death by, her husband, Deacon Spencer L. Wallace, Sr.; son, Mr. Spencer L. Wallace, Jr.; mother, Mrs. Carrie Roulhac; and aunt, Mrs. Vandilla Youngblood.Celebration of Life for Pastor Mary Wallace will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second St., Albany Calling hours 8:30am-10:45am, Service 11am. http://www.lastingmemories.com/pastor-mary-elizabeth-wallace
Published in The Record on Apr. 14, 2019