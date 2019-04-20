|
Fort Wayne, IN - Mary "Jeannette" Ford, 81, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Kingston Care in Fort Wayne, IN. Jeannette was born in Troy, New York to the late Harold S. and Rosa W. Ford. She was a 1955 graduate of Berlin Central School. In 1960 Jeannette was called into the ministry and preached in New York/New England, Pennsylvania, and Indiana for a total of 50 years. In the early 1990's she discovered she had M.S. and in 2010 she was no longer able to continue in the ministry. In 2015 she entered into Kingston Care Center where she was very involved in the activities. She was very cared for and loved by the staff at Kingston Care Center. Surviving are her sisters, Jessie Deyoe and Kathleen (Warren) Pinches; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death her sister, Roberta Marie Cummings and brother, Harold S. Ford Jr. A semi-private funeral service for Kingston residents and affiliates only was held at 4:15 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Kingston Care Center 1010 W. Washington Center Road Fort Wayne with visitation 45 minutes prior to the service. A public funeral service was held at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9-11 at Lifeshare Technologies Building, 4202 N EMS Blvd, Mt. Comfort, IN on Saturday, April 20, 2019. There will be a service in Petersburgh, New York on Saturday, April 27 at 11 am with viewing from 10-11, at Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Rd, Petersburgh, NY, with burial following at the Cherry Plain Cemetery in Cherry Plain, New York. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook please visit, www.domccombandsons.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-jeannette-ford
Published in The Record on Apr. 21, 2019