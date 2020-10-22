TEXAS-Mary Gardner, 94, of Kingsland, Texas passed October 15, 2020. Mary was born to Michael and Anna Holupko in Colonie, NY on Feb. 15, 1926. She married Claude W. Gardner at St. Nicholas Church in Watervliet, NY on June 21, 1947. Prior to moving to Texas, Mary was a resident of Grafton, NY. Mary moved to Texas in 2013 to live near her daughter. She loved the mild Texas winters, but her heart was in Grafton. She loved and missed her dear friends and her church, Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church in Grafton, which she attended for over 60 years. She was employed by Gurley’s in Troy, NY until her retirement. She is survived by her children: Gail (Larry) Nash of Buchanan Dam, Texas; Kenneth (Nancy) Gardner of Jericho, Vt.; and Joseph (Misty) Gardner of Mountain Home, Idaho. Like all grandmothers she adored her grandchildren: Heather Mulcahy of Katy, Texas; Jeffrey Nash of Odessa, Texas; Aaron Gardner of Palmer, Alaska; Melanie Woodland of Boise, Idaho; Daniel Gardner of Jaffery, New Hampshire; and Leah McManus of Fairfax, Vt. A source of special joy to her were her great-grandchildren: Bryan Nash, Abigail Mulcahy, and Palmer Gardner. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ward Gardner, her beloved son Steven Gardner, her parents, and her two brothers and three sisters. There will be a memorial service in Kingsland in November. Interment will be at Grafton Center Cemetery in Grafton, NY at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church in Grafton. Cremation arrangements made by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325)388-0008 http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-gardner