Mary Gardner
1926 - 2020
TEXAS-Mary Gardner, 94, of Kingsland, Texas passed October 15, 2020. Mary was born to Michael and Anna Holupko in Colonie, NY on Feb. 15, 1926. She married Claude W. Gardner at St. Nicholas Church in Watervliet, NY on June 21, 1947. Prior to moving to Texas, Mary was a resident of Grafton, NY. Mary moved to Texas in 2013 to live near her daughter. She loved the mild Texas winters, but her heart was in Grafton. She loved and missed her dear friends and her church, Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church in Grafton, which she attended for over 60 years. She was employed by Gurley’s in Troy, NY until her retirement. She is survived by her children: Gail (Larry) Nash of Buchanan Dam, Texas; Kenneth (Nancy) Gardner of Jericho, Vt.; and Joseph (Misty) Gardner of Mountain Home, Idaho. Like all grandmothers she adored her grandchildren: Heather Mulcahy of Katy, Texas; Jeffrey Nash of Odessa, Texas; Aaron Gardner of Palmer, Alaska; Melanie Woodland of Boise, Idaho; Daniel Gardner of Jaffery, New Hampshire; and Leah McManus of Fairfax, Vt. A source of special joy to her were her great-grandchildren: Bryan Nash, Abigail Mulcahy, and Palmer Gardner. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Ward Gardner, her beloved son Steven Gardner, her parents, and her two brothers and three sisters. There will be a memorial service in Kingsland in November. Interment will be at Grafton Center Cemetery in Grafton, NY at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church in Grafton. Cremation arrangements made by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325)388-0008 http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-gardner

Published in The Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC - Kingsland
145 Texas Ave
Kingsland, TX 78639
325-388-0008
October 21, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We have fond memories of Mary. Art and Pat Crandall
Patricia Crandall
Friend
October 21, 2020
To the Gardner Family,
You are all in my prayers and fond thoughts of your mom are in my mind today. Being formerly from Grafton, doesn’t take Grafton out of your heart! It’s appropriate to have her come home to “rest” next to Ward.
Fond wishes to you all,
Dan Murphy
Daniel Murphy
October 20, 2020
We will always remember you and your family with love & affection.
Scott & Audrey V
Friend
