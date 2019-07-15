Home

Mary Gledhill Obituary
Troy-Mary E. Donnelly Gledhill, passed away on Sunday July 14, 2019 at her home after a courageous battle with ALS.Born in Troy, she was the daughter to the late William Donnelly, Sr. and Anna Rossa Donnelly and the loving husband to the late James Gledhill, he passed in 2004.Mary was a nurse’s aide at Van Rensselaer Manor for many years. She enjoyed playing Bingo, boating with her husband and she was a parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Church in Troy.Mary is survived by her siblings Frances (Michael) Delguidice, James (Debbie) Donnelly, Donna (Harry) Donnelly and Dennis (Marta) Donnelly all of Troy, also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins and her faithful canine companion ‘Kavi”.In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by her sister Carol Collier and brother William Donnelly, Jr. The family would like to thank Community Hospice and the ALS Center for their care and compassion given to Mary. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday July 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at John H. Clinton Funeral Home (now located at the Wynantskill Funeral Home) 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. Funeral mass will be celebrated 11:00 am on Thursday July 18, 2019 at St. Michael’s Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Troy, NY 12208. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.www.wynantskillfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-gledhill
Published in The Record on July 17, 2019
