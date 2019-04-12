Home

Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home
66 Armsby Road
Petersburgh, NY 12138
(518) 658-3751
MARY J. BIERWIRTH

MARY J. BIERWIRTH Obituary
PETERSBURGH – Mary J. (Morgan) Bierwirth, 80, died peacefully at her home on Stillman Village Road surrounded by her loving family.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Sunday, May 19th at 11:00 am at the Meadowlawn Cemetery, Hewitt Road in Petersburgh.In lieu of flowers, contributions to assist the family may be made to the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, PO Box 361, Petersburgh, NY 12138. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in The Record on Apr. 13, 2019
