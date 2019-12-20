|
Troy-Mary Jane Keniry Pender, formerly of Cambridge, passed away peacefully Wednesday,December 18, 2019 in Troy, New York following a monthlong illness. She was born May 1, 1929 in Mechanicville, New York to Patrick J.& Margaret Kelley Keniry. She was a graduate of Mechanicville High School and Smith College, Northampton Massachusetts. She was an accomplished musician and soloist. Following her college graduation, she attended Katharine Gibbs Business School, New York City campus. She worked for the Central Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C. in the early 1950s.She was a resident of Cambridge, New York for over 50 years, serving her community in a variety of ways including multiple terms on the Mary McClellan Hospital Auxiliary Board, including a term as president and a volunteer at the Good Buy Shop. She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, and past president of the Catholic Daughters of Americas chapter there. She served many years on the Southern Adirondack Library System Board and through that commitment encouraged the development of lifelong learners with a love of reading. She was a Girl Scout leader and supported and participated in numerous Cambridge Central school athletic and student activities, and community and church projects over the years.She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Joseph C. Pender;siblings George Keniry, Joan Keniry, John F. Keniry, Edward J. Keniry, Patrick D. Keniry and Carol Keniry MacNeil.She is survived by children, Bridget Fetter of Lakeland, Florida, Dr. Matthew Pender (Nicole Barber) of Cambridge, Claire Preece (Casey) of Smyrna, Georgia, Margaret Holcomb (Andrew) of Troy; grandchildren; Rob Fetter (Jennifer Scheele), Katonna Clark (Wesley), Matthew Fetter (Madeleine Walach), Jennifer Pohl (Jason), Joseph Holcomb, Joshua Holcomb, Jessica Ryder (Thomas), Ian Pender, Derek Pender, Fyona Barber, Jaron Barber, great grand-children; Brinley Clark, Ellie Clark, Trevor Pohl, Sydney Pohl, Greyson Holcomb, Charles Ryder, Bernadette Fetter, Joan Fetter and Eve Fetter; brother, William H. Keniry of Albany; sister-in-law, Pam Keniry of Greenwich and numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, 17 South Park Street, Cambridge, NY on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 am with Rev. Thomas Zelker presidingIn lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Spina Bifida Association of Northeastern New York,123 Saratoga Road, Scotia, NY 12302 or Camp Abilities, 507 Kent Street, Utica, NY 13501. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-jane-keniry-pender
