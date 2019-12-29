|
|
Brunswick - Mary Jane Staehle Burke, 91, died on Saturday December 28, 2019 at her residence.Mary Jane was born in Mount Vernon, NY on April 7, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Frederick and Ann Byrne Staehle.She was a graduate of Saint Barnabas High School in the Bronx and was employed in New York City prior to her marriage. She and Joseph J. Burke were married on May 30, 1951 at Our Lady of Victory Church in Mount Vernon.After moving to Troy, she was employed by the Watervliet Arsenal in the Purchasing Department from 1951 to 1961 and from 1983 to 1990 when she retired. She also was School Secretary at Sacred Heart Elementary School in Troy from 1976 to 1983 where she very much enjoyed her interaction with the children. In the intervening years, she was a full-time homemaker which she always said was the "best job".She was involved with the Girl Scouts of America as a Brownie Girl Scout Leader for 5 years and as a 4-H Club Leader for 10 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish, of the Sacred Heart Rosary-Altar Society, member and officer of the former Sacred Heart Women's Club, Birchkill Arts and Crafts Guild and the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees. She was also a tutor for 10 years for Literacy Volunteers, a Volunteer at the Brunswick Community Library, an active member of the Seton Health Auxiliary and a member of the Capital District Genealogical Society.She is survived by her two daughters, Marianne of Glenville and Beth Burke McElroy (Samuel) also of Glenville and by two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Staehle of Hawthorne and Joan Burke of Rochester. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph John Burke and her brothers, Joseph and Frederick Staehle.Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 4-7 PM.Funeral service will be held on Friday at 9:15AM at the funeral home and at 9:45AM at Sacred Heart Church Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Yanas, Pastor.Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Schuylerville.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sacred Heart School, 310 Spring Avenue, Troy 12180 or Our Lady of Victory Church, 52 West Sidney Avenue, Mount Vernon, N. Y. 10552. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-jane-staehle-burke
Published in The Record on Dec. 31, 2019