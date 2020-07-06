Brunswick, New YorkMary M. Verrillo, 92, of N. Lake Ave. Died on Friday July 3, 2020 at her home in the loving company of her family. She was born on May 23, 1928 in Troy, NY and was the daughter of the late Dominick and Josephine Ionata Palladino. Mary was educated in the Troy School System and was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. Verrillo, Sr. who died on Feb. 16, 2009. In her early years, Mary worked in retail for the former Peerless Co. in Troy. After her marriage to Ed, she was a house wife and homemaker. She was a member of the Troy Senior Citizens, Wynantskill Seniors and the Italian Community Center in Troy. She loved to cook, and especially enjoyed the time spent with her family. Mary had been a faithful and longtime member of The Church at Newtown Road in Halfmoon. She is the beloved mother of JoAnn M. (Frank) Marinello of Lake George, NY, Edward A. Verrillo, Jr. of Brunswick and Joseph H. (Sunday) Verrillo of Saratoga Lake, NY; Her special Grand dogs Django and Zorro; also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by all of her siblings. Funeral will be held on Tuesday morning at 10:45 from The Church at Newtown Road, 142 Lower Newtown Road Waterford, NY 12188. Calling hours will be from 4-7 pm Monday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065, 518-371-5454. Due to the covid-19 regulations, facial coverings and social distancing will be adhered to. Interment will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Troy Boys and Girls Club, 1700 7th. Avenue Troy, NY 12180 . For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-m-verrillo