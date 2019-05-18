Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McManus (Maura) Heath

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary McManus (Maura) Heath Obituary
Mary (Maura) McManus Heath, 81, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on 5/11/19, at Halifax Hospice. Born in Troy, NY on 10/27/37 and was the daughter of John and Alice (Flanagan) McManus. Maura was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and St. Luke’s Nursing. She is survived by her husband, Harry W. Heath, daughters Patricia (Joseph) Miller, Christine (Patrick) LaPorta, son Matthew (Suzanne) Atwood, grandchildren Alexis Wade, Erica Miller, Wesley and Michael Atwood, Katherine, Cara and John LaPorta, Zachary Heath and first great-grandchild on the way.Services will be private. Donations may be made in Maura’s name to the Clothes Closet, Community United Methodist Church, 616 Harvey Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.