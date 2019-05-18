|
|
Mary (Maura) McManus Heath, 81, of Port Orange, FL, passed away on 5/11/19, at Halifax Hospice. Born in Troy, NY on 10/27/37 and was the daughter of John and Alice (Flanagan) McManus. Maura was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and St. Luke’s Nursing. She is survived by her husband, Harry W. Heath, daughters Patricia (Joseph) Miller, Christine (Patrick) LaPorta, son Matthew (Suzanne) Atwood, grandchildren Alexis Wade, Erica Miller, Wesley and Michael Atwood, Katherine, Cara and John LaPorta, Zachary Heath and first great-grandchild on the way.Services will be private. Donations may be made in Maura’s name to the Clothes Closet, Community United Methodist Church, 616 Harvey Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019